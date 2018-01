Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Buy time, not stuff, for more happiness

Reuters interviewed Elizabeth Dunn, a UBC psychology professor, about a study that suggests spending money to on time saving purchases can lead to increased happiness.

Ashley Whillans, now at Harvard Business School, carried out the research as a UBC PhD candidate along with Dunn.