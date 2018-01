Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. wants feedback on sexual assault policies at post-secondary schools

Metro News mentioned an open letter penned by UBC professors asking for better sexual assault policies.

The B.C. government wants to know what students and staff think about their college or university’s sexual assault policies.