UBC buys first edition of Vancouver’s first newspaper

The Vancouver Courier reported that UBC purchased the first edition of Vancouver’s first newspaper.

“It’s so fun to learn about the history of your city this way,” said Katherine Kalsbeek, the head of UBC Library’s rare books and special collections.