‘It’s time to end the need for food banks’ says UBC prof

Global reported on an open letter by Graham Riches, a UBC professor emeritus, to Premier John Horgan asking for food to become a basic right.

Riches, the former director of UBC’s school of social work, said food banks were intended to be temporary, but are now serving as a “Band-Aid solution.”