Yukon should join other jurisdictions in paying for abortion pill: Women’s group

Wendy Norman, a professor at UBC’s faculty of medicine, spoke to CBC North after B.C. announced free access to a drug for medical abortions.

Norman said the drug is safe and effective, and has been available for more than three decades in 60 countries.