Women needed in STEM on brink of Fourth Industrial Revolution

Denea Bascombe, a UBC alumna, wrote an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun about women in science and technology.

“It is imperative that society, through all sectors and industries, prepares adequately for outcomes of automation that can be easily anticipated- one of which is increasing gender inequality in the workforce,” wrote Bascombe, who earned a master’s degree from UBC’s public policy and global affairs program.