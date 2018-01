Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vancouver sees increase in farms despite downturn in region

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Hannah Wittman, academic director of the Centre for Sustainable Food Systems at UBC, about farms in Vancouver.

She said the total number of farms in Vancouver increased from 35 in 2011 to 40 in 2016.