Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Theatre schools work to identify industry harassment

Stephen Heatley, the head of UBC’s department of theatre and film, was interviewed for a CBC article about how Vancouver theatre schools are working to recognize inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

Heatley said he was surprised to learn many of the students in his program didn’t feel that they had the power to stop a situation they perceived as inappropriate.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.