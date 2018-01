Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The search for marijuana markers

Corey Nislow, a UBC professor of pharmaceutical sciences, spoke to the Globe and Mail about genetics tests that make predictions about how a person will react to cannabis.

Nislow said it would be a shame to “overhype” the ability to tailor cannabis therapies today, since the therapies will likely be more refined in the coming years.