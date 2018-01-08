Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smelling partner’s shirt may relieve stress

Various media outlets reported on UBC research that suggests the scent of a romantic partner can help lower stress levels.

“Many people wear their partner’s shirt or sleep on their partner’s side of the bed when their partner is away, but may not realize why they engage in these behaviours,” said lead study author Marlise Hofer.

