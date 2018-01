Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rising sea levels: Turn concern into action

The Vancouver Courier interviewed Stephen Sheppard, a professor in UBC’s urban forestry department, about rising ocean levels in Vancouver.

He said it’s expected that parts of some Vancouver beaches will see sea levels rise by a metre by the year 2100.