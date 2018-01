Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Investors gobbling up homes

Ross Hickey, an economics professor at UBC’s Okanagan campus, was quoted in a Castanet story about the rising value of single-family homes.

He said much of the pressure on prices comes from people looking to retire or buy recreational properties.