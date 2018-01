Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Governments should fund birth control, as they do HIV prevention

The Globe and Mail published an op-ed co-written by Marina Adshade, a professor at UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, about the need for government-funded birth control.

“There is an overwhelming economic and public-policy case for paying for women’s contraception,” they wrote.