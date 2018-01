Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Giving users ‘clean’ drugs carries risks: UBC doctor

Launette Rieb, a clinical professor with UBC’s department of family practice, spoke to Global about a pilot project to hand out pure drugs in a bid to curb overdose deaths in B.C.

She said the approach has its own dangers.