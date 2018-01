Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Downtown Eastside residents get tech savvy

The Vancouver Sun reported on a technology program for residents of the Downtown Eastside.

The DTES Adult Literacy Roundtable and UBC Learning Exchange provide free training at a “technology cafe” at the Oppenheimer Park Field House.

The story also appeared in the Montreal Gazette and The Province.