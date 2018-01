Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

B.C. teen hopes new generation can revive First Nations language

The Canadian Press quoted Mark Turin, chairman of the First Nations and endangered languages program at UBC, in an article about an app that aims to revive a First Nations language.

Turin said languages are actively snuffed out, often by colonial forces.

The CP story appeared in the Toronto Star, Huffington Post, Vancouver Sun, Metro News and Castanet.