Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Weak sales cause average price of Vancouver homes to drop

Thomas Davidoff was quoted in a CBC story about a drop in the average prices of detached Vancouver homes.

He said it’s difficult to predict where prices and sales will be a year from now.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.