Sniff your partner’s jumper to calm down, say scientists

Various media outlets reported on a UBC study that found smelling your romantic partner’s shirt can lower stress.

“Our findings suggest that a partner’s scent, even without their physical presence, can be a powerful tool to help reduce stress,” said Marlise Hofer, the study’s lead author and a psychology graduate student.

