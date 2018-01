Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shigeru Ban design attains ‘Alternative Solution’ building permit

Canadian Architect mentioned UBC’s Brock Commons, an 18-storey student residence, in a story about alternative building permits.

Brock Commons was permitted as an exception to the BC Building Code with the stipulation that all the timber would be covered with fire-rated gypsum wallboard.