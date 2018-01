Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rates of rare, breast implant-related cancer may be higher than reported

CTV interviewed Peter Lennox, the head of UBC’s division of plastic surgery, about a study that suggests breast implants are associated with a small increased risk of cancer.

“The numbers that we have seen or that we have identified so far are significantly higher than what Health Canada has as their official data,” Lennox said.