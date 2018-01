Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Province ups homeowner grant

Thomas Davidoff, the director of the UBC Centre for Urban Economics and Real Estate, was quoted in various articles after the B.C. government announced an increase to the homeowner grant threshold.

He said he isn’t sure that raising the threshold was necessary considering the slowdown in appreciation for detached homes.

Davidoff spoke to Metro News, Vancouver Sun (also in The Province).