Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Free access to abortion pill a ‘game changer’

The Vancouver Courier interviewed Wendy Norman, a UBC professor and chair of family planning, about free access to medical abortions in B.C.

“Women can now make the choice to have a medical or surgical abortion based not on what they can afford but what is right for them,” she said.