Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Brookfield leading $5.7-billion deal for nuclear giant Westinghouse

M.V. Ramana, the Simons Chair in Disarmament, Global and Human Security with the Liu Institute for Global Issues at UBC, spoke to the Globe and Mail about a nuclear power vendor.

Ramana said new reactor construction is not commercially viable any more.