Best of young adult fiction: Classic, revolutionary reads

Theresa Rogers and Caroline Hamilton of the department of language and literacy education offer five classic and revolutionary reads for young adults in 2018 in an article on The Conversation.

“These books broaden understandings of contemporary adolescent experiences and subvert commonly held stereotypes, as well as being commercially successful,” they wrote.