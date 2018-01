Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Azure names Remai Modern best art gallery building

The Canadian Press reported that the Aquatic Centre at UBC was highlighted for having the best pool on a list of the 10 best buildings of 2017.

The Remai Modern in Saskatoon was the other Canadian building on the list.

The CP story appeared on Global and a similar story appeared in the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix.