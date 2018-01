Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What will it take for Trudeau to split from Harper?

The Globe and Mail quoted Paul Evans, an international relations specialist at UBC, in a story comparing Prime Minister Trudeau’s foreign policy to Stephen Harper’s policy while he was prime minister.

Evans said “in many spheres, there is a lot more continuity than discontinuity,” between the two men.