Study: Facial cues indicate sickness

Mark Schaller, a UBC psychology professor, commented on a study that suggests facial cues indicate sickness, for an article on The Scientist.

Schaller, who was not involved in the research, said “superficial features often lead us astray, with the consequence that we may often respond to healthy people as though they are sick.”