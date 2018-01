Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Spotlight on the UBC Symphony’s Jonathan Girard

The Vancouver Sun featured Jonathan Girard and the UBC Symphony Orchestra.

Girard believes the university orchestra must serve the needs of players in training, the school of music, and the wider community.