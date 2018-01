Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Scientific information is the key to democracy

The Conversation published an op-ed by Scott McKenzie, a PhD candidate at UBC’s Institute for Resources, Environment and Sustainability, about the link between scientific information and democracy.

“Only a policy of openness will ensure a shared commitment of equality for everyone,” he wrote.