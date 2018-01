Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Design magazine lists best buildings of 2017

The Aquatic Centre at UBC was featured for its pool on a list of the 10 best buildings of 2017, CKOM Saskatoon reported.

The Remai Modern in Saskatoon was the only other Canadian building to make the list, which was compiled by architecture and design magazine Azure.