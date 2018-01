Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bitcoin: From the computer to Abbotsford stores

Ivan Beschastnikh, a UBC computer science professor, was interviewed by the Abbotsford News about virtual currency ATMs in the Fraser Valley.

Beschastnikh explained why bitcoin has value.