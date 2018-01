Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Abortion pill access in B.C.

Wendy Norman, a professor and chair of family planning and public health research at UBC, spoke on CBC Radio’s Early Edition about changes that allow greater access to the abortion pill in B.C.

Norman discussed how the pill works and the significance of the increased access.

The segment starts around 1:20:40.