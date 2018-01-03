Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

What you need to know about B.C.’s 2017 assessment values

UBC economics professor Tom Davidoff was interviewed for a CBC story on the release of B.C. property assessments.

Appealing an assessment can be tough for people who live in high-density areas, according to Davidoff.

“If you’ve got a condo in Vancouver, I think they’re going to get it pretty right, because there’s so many homes they compare to yours, but out in the hinterlands, it gets thinner, and you have to believe if your home is unique in some ways, that they could botch the assessment,” he said.