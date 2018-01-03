Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC takes lead in rethinking doctoral education

Susan Porter, dean and vice-provost for graduate and postdoctoral studies at UBC, and president of the Canadian Association for Graduate Studies, responded to a recent critique of doctoral education.

In an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun, Porter mentioned the range of careers that benefit from PhD education and wrote: “Doctoral education provides the framework, mentorship, experience, and rigorous assessment that help to ensure the intellectual development that brings depth, nuance, critical thinking, and creativity to these jobs and careers.”