Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Trains, ships, automobiles: The autonomous evolution continues

Garland Chow, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business was interviewed for a Globe and Mail story on growing use of autonomous trains by mining and other resource companies.

Remote rail operations are ideal for autonomous operations because there`s little other traffic and fewer safety concerns, Chow said.