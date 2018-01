Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Should meat join the ranks of taxable sins?

The Province reported on a proposal by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to impose a “sin tax” on meat to promote healthier diets and reduce the environmental impact of meat production.

The story mentioned a study by UBC graduate students which found that locally in B.C., light grazing supports natural carbon sequestration.

The story also appeared in the Calgary Herald and the Vancouver Sun.