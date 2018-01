Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More fathers are protesting unequal treatment at work

UBC professor Jennifer Berdahl was interviewed for a Boston Globe story on the discrimination some fathers deal with at work.

“Domestic roles are changing much more quickly than workplace norms. There is quite a bit of this kind of behavior against men in the workplace who don’t conform to traditional male roles,” said Berdahl.

A similar story appeared on Minnesota Public Radio.