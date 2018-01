Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Improving B.C.’s Mental Health Act is about respecting rights

Mark Iyengar, a J.D. candidate at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, commented on the backlash against a recent report on B.C.’s mental health laws.

The report recommended a review of B.C.’s Mental Health Act and the system of involuntary detention and treatment.

“We cannot rob human beings of their autonomy and their dignity just because we think we know better than them,” Iyengar wrote in an op-ed for the Vancouver Sun.