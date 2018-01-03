B.C. joins the ranks of provinces offering abortion drug Mifegymiso

B.C. will make Mifegymiso accessible for all women who want it, at no cost, beginning Jan. 15, reports the Globe and Mail.

Wendy Norman, a family doctor and a UBC professor studying the uptake of the abortion drug, was quoted as saying that the move will be particularly helpful for women in rural and remote communities, who may have to travel to an urban centre to receive an abortion.

“This helps tremendously so that women can access care in their own communities and can judge whether medical or surgical abortion is better for them based on what their health needs are, not what their postal code is,” she said.