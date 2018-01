Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Why white-collar jobs are safe from AI — for now

Despite recent advances, AI is far from taking over most human jobs, according to a Financial Post article that quoted a number of experts in the field.

Alan Mackworth, a professor at UBC who holds the Canada research chair in artificial intelligence, said real progress in AI won’t occur for at least another decade or two.

The story also appeared in the Calgary Herald.