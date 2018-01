Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

White Spot site sale rings in at $245M

UBC Sauder School of Business professor Tsur Somerville was interviewed for a CBC story about the recent sale of a large plot of land on West Georgia Street.

The purchase price of $600 per buildable square foot means finished units will be unaffordable for many average income earners, Somerville said.