What’s missing from new data about foreign buyers

Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor of real estate finance, was quoted in a Buzzbuzz Home story about the real estate data released recently by Statistics Canada.

The StatCan numbers showed that contrary to popular belief, foreign buyers in Greater Vancouver are more likely to own a condo-apartment rather than a single-family home.