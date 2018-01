Universities and colleges: choosing the right fit in Canada

The importance of fit in choosing the right university or college was the focus of a recent Maclean’s story.

The article quoted Andrew Arida, director of undergraduate admissions at UBC, who said “A good fit for UBC would be someone who wants lots of different options in terms of what they want to do with their education, not just to get a degree in the subject, but to combine it with other related experiences.”