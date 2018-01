Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC students brew up smartphone app to help craft beer makers

A UBC student project involving craft beer brewing was featured in the Globe and Mail.

Eleven students, mostly in the chemical engineering program, are designing an inexpensive app that will allow craft breweries to remotely monitor and control the brewing process.