UBC researchers step into starry virtual world

UBC researchers have created a 3D model of a star cluster using images captured from the Hubble Space Telescope to better understand galaxy formation, reports CBC.

Astronomy professor Harvey Richer said there may be a huge black hole at the centre of this star cluster.

‘We’re trying to figure out whether that [black hole] was the seed for the galaxy,” he said.