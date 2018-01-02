The UN starts a conservation treaty for the high seas

National Geographic reported on the start of United Nations negotiation for the first conservation treaty for the high seas, the international waters beyond the areas of ocean controlled by individual nations.

Rashid Sumaila, director of the fisheries economics research unit at UBC, was mentioned in the story. Sumaila says better protection for the high seas could reverse the decline in the global fish catch and that closing the high seas to commercial fishing could increase coastal catches by as much as 18 per cent.

A similar story appeared in the Smithsonian.