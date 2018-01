Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Sorry, it’s not likely to get much cheaper in B.C.

Buying a home in B.C. won’t get much easier in 2018, UBC Sauder School of Business professor Tom Davidoff told CBC. He said that although stricter mortgage regulations that take effect in the new year could slow things down, prices will keep climbing overall.

The story also appeared on Yahoo.