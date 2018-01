Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Researchers in major effort to save endangered killer whales

Andrew Trites, a professor at UBC’s Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries, was quoted in a Vancouver Sun story on federal researchers trying to save endangered killer whales.

Trites said it’s possible that southern residents never had a large population to begin with.

The story also appeared in the Calgary Herald.