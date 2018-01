Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Massive asthma study could lead to new treatments

CBC highlighted a massive study of the DNA of more than 142,000 people to find which genes were susceptible to asthma.

The study found five new genes that were linked to asthma, adding to the 21 known previously known asthma-linked genes, said UBC researcher Denise Daley, the lead Canadian researcher on the project.