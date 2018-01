Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

iPhone pedometer is off the mark

The Vancouver Courier highlighted UBC research that showed the iPhone’s built-in pedometer could be under-reporting steps taken by users.

Study lead author Mark Duncan said that the iPhone is still a fairly good tool for promoting health.

“I’d rather have the device under-report than over-report. There’s a good chance you’re hitting those goals. You just have to remember to carry it with you,” he said.